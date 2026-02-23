FOWEY’S new lifeboat, Spirit of Daisy, has undertaken her first rescue. The Atlantic 85 vessel responded to a shout on Saturday, February 21, just four days after arriving at Fowey Lifeboat Station.
With Adam Russell as helm, and Callum Pritchard, Jan Philp and Oli Luck as crew, the lifeboat aided three people in a new rigid inflatable boat that had broken down in St Austell Bay.
The lifeboat went to Silvermine and the crew set up a tow line. Then “Daisy” towed the boat back to Fowey where the trio were landed at Caffa Mill.
A Fowey RNLI spokesperson said it was a safe ending to the start of Daisy’s lifesaving career. In an emergency at sea, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.
