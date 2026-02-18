FOWEY Lifeboat Station welcomed their brand new Atlantic 85 lifeboat 'Spirit of Daisy' to Fowey on Tuesday, February 17.
Named after the lifeboat donor's mother, 'Spirit of Daisy' arrived on a trailer at Caffa Mill and was subsequently launched into the River Fowey and taken to her new pontoon mooring, where she was made ready for service.
Fowey's relief Atlantic 85, 'James Dugdale' has now left Fowey to go to Portishead lifeboat station.
The lifeboat station will be holding an official naming ceremony for 'Spirit of Daisy' on Saturday, July 25 on Fowey Town Quay at 3pm.
Invited guests, including 'Spirit of Daisy's' donor and his family, will witness her being officially named and handed over to the lifeboat station.
During the ceremony she will be on display in the harbour and crew will be giving a demonstration in her afterwards.
