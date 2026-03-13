ONE of the three Torpoint ferries is set for a major upgrade from March 19 to April 30, as part of a programme to modernise the vessel’s key control systems and keep the service safe and reliable.
The upgrade focuses on Tamar II’s Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) – often described as the vessel’s “central nervous system.”
The IPMS monitors and manages engineering systems, safety protocols, auxiliary functions and damage control.
After more than 20 years of service, the current system has become increasingly prone to breakdowns, while sourcing spare parts has become difficult. Replacing it will improve efficiency, reduce downtime and ensure the ferry continues to operate safely for years to come.
During the work, Tamar II will remain moored in deep water at Torpoint, while specialist Rolls-Royce contractors work alongside the ferry’s crew six days a week, from 8am to 8pm, in the engine control room. This approach has allowed the work to be completed without the longer downtime that would normally occur if the ferry had to be towed to another port.
While Tamar II is out of service, a two-ferry operation will run across the River Tamar. Ferries will depart each side every 15 minutes between 6am and 10pm, though passengers are warned delays are likely during peak travel times.
This essential upgrade is designed to ensure Tamar II continues to run safely, efficiently, and reliably. Passengers are thanked for their patience and understanding during the works, which represent a vital investment in the ferry service’s future.
A spokesperson for Tamar Crossings said: “We understand this may cause delays and frustrations but normally work of this scale would require the ferry to be towed to another port for upgrades, which would keep it out of service for longer. By arranging for contractors to carry out the work while the vessel remains in Torpoint, we’ve already reduced the overall downtime as much as possible.”
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