A VOLUNTEER crew member at Looe RNLI lifeboat station has earned command of one of the charity’s inshore lifeboats after successfully completing a demanding night-time helm assessment in Looe Bay.
Rich Jones passed the final stage of his qualification, taking charge of the station’s D-Class lifeboat Ollie Naismith II during a complex simulated rescue designed to test leadership, navigation and decision-making under pressure.
Joining him on the water were three crew members, including RNLI assessor and trainer Ollie George.
The assessment began shortly after 6.30pm with a tasking to investigate reports of two people in the water after a small rigid inflatable boat started taking on water near Looe Island. With darkness falling, the crew quickly loaded search lights and night-vision equipment before launching. Leaving harbour, Rich directed the crew to input the last known position into the lifeboat’s chart plotter and make best speed to the scene.
What began as an investigation quickly escalated into a full search operation for two missing casualties believed to have been aboard the vessel. Rich requested additional support from the station’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat, Sheila and Dennis Tongue II, which launched during a training exercise at around 7.15pm to assist with the search.
Trainer Ollie added further emergencies into the scenario as the exercise unfolded, testing the crew’s reactions and Rich’s command of the situation before the lifeboat returned to station.
After more than two hours at sea, Ollie was on hand to congratulate Rich on passing his examination – and the chance to take up his new role.
Clive Palfrey, Looe RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager said: “We all congratulate Rich who has passed out as a fully qualified D Class helm after so much hard training, and I also thank all the crew and trainers who have spent much time involved with his training, a real joint effort from the station.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.