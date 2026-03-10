EXCITEMENT is building at Looe Primary Academy as pupils prepare to welcome a newly restored outdoor playhouse, lovingly refurbished by volunteers from Looe Shedders.
The large wooden playhouse was generously donated by a Looe resident. After carefully dismantling the structure and collecting it from the donor’s garden, the Shedders transported it to their workshop, where volunteers carried out a full refurbishment.
Damaged sections were repaired, worn components replaced and the panels repainted in bright, cheerful colours – giving the playhouse a fresh new lease of life. The impressive two-storey structure will now be transported to the school in sections, where the Shedders will reassemble it on site ready for pupils to enjoy for the first time on Wednesday morning (9.15am).
The project highlights the Shedders’ ongoing commitment to recycling useful items while supporting local schools and the wider community.
