DOG owners are being urged to follow the rules at Churchtown Farm in Saltash after vital safety notices were removed from the bridleway leading down to Point Field.
The signs were originally installed to remind walkers that the field at the end of the track is a restricted area – and that dogs must be kept on leads when entering the field. Their disappearance has caused concern among the Friends of Churchtown Farm, who fear it could be part of a wider effort to restrict access entirely.
“This is starting to look like a campaign to make sure the fields get shut off for everyone,” said a spokesperson for the Friends group. “If dog owners don’t respect the footpath and keep their pets under control, access could be revoked – and nobody wants that.”
The field is home to sensitive habitats, grazing livestock and a vulnerable skylark population. Skylarks, which nest on the ground, are now on the red list for conservation after numbers fell by more than 50 per cent in the past 25 years. Even one dog running off the footpath can destroy nests, scare adult birds, and leave chicks at risk of starvation.
To protect both the wildlife and the community’s access, new notices have been put up reminding visitors to keep dogs on leads, stay on designated paths, and respect the breeding season from March 1 to July 31. Friends of Churchtown Farm urge all visitors to pass on the message to friends, family and fellow dog walkers.
Access to the 150-acre site is by permission of Antony Estate, and there are fears that continued disturbance by a minority of visitors could lead to restrictions being put in place. Currently, dogs are allowed to run free across much of the reserve, but conservationists say respecting nesting areas during spring and early summer is vital.
