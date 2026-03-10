EMERGENCY services remain on the scene of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A388 at Hatt, near Saltash.
The incident was reported at around 11.20am on Tuesday (March 10).
Authorities say no serious injuries have been reported so far, but crews are working to manage the situation and ensure everyone’s safety.
Local road closures are in place with slight delays expected in both directions as emergency teams deal with the incident.
