THE town of Torpoint came alive on Monday (March 9) as the community gathered at Sparrow Park to raise the flag for Commonwealth Day 2026, a celebration of shared heritage, unity, and hope for the future.
The event brought together residents of all ages, local dignitaries and military personnel, highlighting the town’s spirit of togetherness.
Councillors from Torpoint Town Council were joined by eager children from Carbeile Junior School and Torpoint Nursery and Infant School, alongside older students from Torpoint Community College and Oakwood Specialist College. Together, they witnessed the flag-raising ceremony and joined in readings and affirmations that underscored the shared values of democracy, diversity, and inclusive development at the heart of the Commonwealth.
Adding gravitas to the occasion, Town Crier David Green, Mike Pearn MBE – Freeman of Torpoint, the Royal British Legion Torpoint Branch, the Royal Navy Association for Torpoint and Rame Peninsula, together with representatives from the Torpoint Archives and Heritage Centre all attended. The event also featured proud sailors from HMS Raleigh, who engaged warmly with members of the community, reinforcing the long-standing bond between the Royal Navy and Torpoint residents.
The ceremony’s theme, “Unlocking opportunities together for a prosperous Commonwealth,” reflects the vision of the 56 member nations working collectively to meet modern challenges, from climate change to economic transformation, while fostering prosperity for all communities – large or small.
His Majesty King Charles III, in his Commonwealth Day message, highlighted the importance of unity during testing times: “Across our world, communities and nations face the increasing pressures of conflict, climate change and rapid transformation. Yet it is often in such testing moments that the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth is most clearly revealed.”
Central to the ceremony was the reading of the Commonwealth Affirmation: “We affirm that every person possesses unique worth and dignity. We affirm our desire for peace among all peoples and nations, and our belief in justice for everyone, everywhere. Through our Commonwealth connection, we see each other, hear each other, learn from one another, and work side by side in mutual respect and goodwill to build a more resilient, inclusive and prosperous common future.”
The moment of raising the flag was led by Mayor Councillor Julie Martin, supported by students Arthur, Maggie, Nancy, Ellis and Ashley. Cllr Martin reflected on the significance of the gathering, adding: “It was an honour to stand together to renew our pledge and uphold and serve the values and fellowship of our unique global family. I invite all present to join in The Response.”
For Torpoint, Commonwealth Day is more than a ceremonial flag-raising – it is a vibrant reminder of the power of community, the pride in shared heritage, and the hope that together, people can face challenges and create lasting opportunities. From schoolchildren to sailors, veterans to civic leaders, the town’s turnout showcased a deep commitment to the values and unity the Commonwealth represents.
Observed across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe, Commonwealth Day continues to inspire communities worldwide to celebrate connection, collaboration and mutual respect.
