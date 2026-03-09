MORE than £2,000 has been raised to support the restoration of the bells at St Cleer Parish Church after a lively concert packed the historic building with music, stories and dancing.
The fundraising event was organised by local band Ides of Sedition, who performed alongside guest artists and gave their time free of charge to help the ambitious bell restoration project.
The church was filled to capacity as the four-piece band powered through their energetic set, blending punk rock with indie electronica and even prompting audience members to dance in the aisles.
Formed in 2023, Ides of Sedition features founder members Chris Bashford and Caralinda Booth, who both live close to the church. Inspired by the sound and heritage of the bells, the pair decided to organise the concert to support efforts to preserve them for future generations.
The evening opened with a performance from local storyteller and artist Sue Field, who captivated the audience with tales of Cornish giants, lost church bells and ancient standing stones.
Singer, composer and musician Martha Woods followed with a vibrant set performed in both English and Cornish, adding to the celebration of local culture and heritage.
Funds raised from the concert will go towards the major restoration project at St Cleer tower, which houses a ring of six bells – the oldest of which are approaching 300 years old.
To ensure the tradition of bell ringing can continue, the entire peal now needs to be replaced.
In a major boost to the project, the St Cleer ringers have been gifted eight redundant bells from the former Church of St James.
St Cleer’s existing bells will be removed and melted down, with the metal used to cast two brand new bells, creating a refreshed peal that will ring out across the village for generations to come.
Comments
