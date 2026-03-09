FIREFIGHTERS in Saltash are swapping hoses for sponges later this month as they host a charity car wash to help raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.
The team at Saltash Fire Station will be on hand from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, May 22, ready to give vehicles a sparkling clean while collecting donations for the charity.
Residents are invited to drive down, meet the crew and leave with a freshly washed car – all while supporting a good cause.
Organisers say the event will help fund the charity’s work supporting firefighters, their families and retired members of the service across the UK.
A spokesperson said the crew are hoping for a busy day, adding: “Bring your car along, get it cleaned, and help support a fantastic charity.”
