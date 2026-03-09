Officials from National Highways say the closures will affect the stretch of the A38 between Turfdown Cross and Twelvewoods roundabout at the junction with the A390 near Dobwalls. Work is scheduled from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20, with the road closed nightly between 8.30pm and 6am.
During the overnight closures, maintenance teams will carry out a range of routine tasks designed to improve safety and keep the route in good condition. Crews will clear roadside verges and drainage systems to reduce the risk of flooding, resurface small sections of carriageway, and clean road signs so they remain clearly visible to motorists.
Vegetation will also be trimmed, while worn road markings and reflective studs will be refreshed where necessary. Cornwall Council is also expected to use the closure period to carry out litter picking along the route.
Signed diversion routes will operate while the A38 is closed. Light vehicles travelling in either direction will be diverted via Lostwithiel, a route that westbound heavy goods vehicles will also follow. However, eastbound HGVs weighing more than 20 tonnes will instead be sent along the A30 to Launceston before joining the A388 and rejoining the A38 at Carkeel roundabout.
Access to Bodmin Parkway railway station will remain open throughout the works. Drivers needing to enter or leave the station overnight will need to travel via Turfdown roundabout.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys. Road users are also reminded that closure times can change at short notice, and the latest updates are available on National Highways’ traffic information services and daily closure reports online before setting off each night.
