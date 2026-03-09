RESIDENTS across South East Cornwall are being urged to take part in the next Community Area Partnership (CAP) online meeting on Thursday (March 12).
This extraordinary session – which will run between 5.30-6.30pm – will focus on the Tamar Tag Fees Consultation, providing an update on the process so far and offering residents the chance to ask questions during an open Q&A.
Philip Robinson, Chief Officer of Tamar Crossings, will give a brief insight into the consultation process on Tamar Tag fees and share some thoughts on how residents can get involved.
Anyone interested in the consultation – or in local community issues more broadly – is encouraged to join and make their voice heard.
The CAP brings together local organisations and residents to address issues that matter most to the community. Participants include county councillors, town and parish councils, and other local organisations such as the police, health services, and voluntary/community groups.
Residents can also stay updated via the South East Cornwall CAP Facebook page.
