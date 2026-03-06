A POP-UP library packed with free children’s books has appeared in Saltash as part of celebrations for World Book Day, inviting young readers to take home a new story.
The mini library has been installed at the Treledan development by housebuilder David Wilson Homes, giving families across the town the chance to pick up a book and spark a love of reading.
From Thursday (March 5), children can visit the development’s show complex and choose a free story from the shelves. The collection includes a range of brand-new titles for younger readers, including the popular children’s book Don't Wake the Bear, Hare!.
The books are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with families encouraged to drop by, choose a story and take it home to enjoy.
The pop-up library itself has a local touch. It was built by the developer’s own apprentices, who hand-crafted the structure before painting it a distinctive navy blue ahead of its installation outside the show homes.
Organisers hope the project will not only mark World Book Day but also become a longer-term community resource. Residents are being encouraged to donate unwanted or outgrown children’s books so the shelves can continue to offer fresh stories for other young readers in Saltash.
Richard Lawson, sales director for David Wilson Homes, said the initiative reflects the company’s aim to support the communities where it builds.
“At Treledan, we take great pride in helping to create thriving communities that add to the character of Saltash,” he said. “Access to books plays a vital role in nurturing literacy, imagination and a lifelong appreciation of reading.
“For some children, owning books is not always a given, so through this initiative we hope to inspire a love of literature from an early age and make sure every child has the chance to discover a story of their own.”
