RESIDENTS of Saltash marked St Piran's Day with a symbolic walk from Cornwall into England across the Tamar Bridge.
Waving black-and-white St Piran’s flags, the group made the short journey across the Tamar in a show of Cornish pride before returning to continue the celebrations in the town.
Town mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock led the event, thanking those who took part and praising the strong community spirit shown throughout the day.
Earlier, the celebrations began with a traditional proclamation from town crier Andy Williams. Residents then joined together in song, belting out Cornish favourites including ‘Cornwall My Home’, ‘Trelawny’ and ‘Little Lize’.
The mayor, joined by councillors, also planted a silver birch tree beside the town’s Cornish Cross to mark the occasion, which formed part of celebrations taking place across Cornwall honouring St Piran.
Comments
