RESIDENTS of Saltash marked St Piran's Day with a symbolic walk from Cornwall into England across the Tamar Bridge.

Waving black-and-white St Piran’s flags, the group made the short journey across the Tamar in a show of Cornish pride before returning to continue the celebrations in the town.

Saltash mayor, Cllr Rachel Bullock led residents on a walk across the Tamar Bridge (Mark Stevens)

Town mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock led the event, thanking those who took part and praising the strong community spirit shown throughout the day.

Saltash town crier Andy Williams made traditional proclamations on either side of the Tamar (Mark Stevens)

Earlier, the celebrations began with a traditional proclamation from town crier Andy Williams. Residents then joined together in song, belting out Cornish favourites including ‘Cornwall My Home’, ‘Trelawny’ and ‘Little Lize’.

The Memory Box Choir led singing of Cornish songs in Saltash Fore Street (Mark Stevens)

The mayor, joined by councillors, also planted a silver birch tree beside the town’s Cornish Cross to mark the occasion, which formed part of celebrations taking place across Cornwall honouring St Piran.

Saltash mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock is joined by Cornwall councillor Hilary Frank and deputy town mayor Cllr Brian Stoyel in planting a silver birch (Mark Stevens)
Cornish and Proud... Saltash residents show off the St Piran's flag in front of the famous Cornish cross (Mark Stevens)