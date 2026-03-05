A PROLIFIC shoplifter has been banned from entering Liskeard after repeatedly targeting shops in the town during a crime spree that saw more than £500 worth of goods stolen.
Joshua Wilson, 26, of no fixed abode, appeared at Truro Magistrates’ Court on March 3 where he pleaded guilty to nine shoplifting offences committed over a three-week period.
The offences took place between December 16 and January 7, when Wilson stole clothing, food and household items from a number of local stores.
As a result, magistrates imposed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) designed to protect businesses and residents from further offending.
Under the order, Wilson is banned from entering or loitering around any commercial premises in Cornwall if he is asked to leave by staff or management.
He is also prohibited from entering or lingering outside several specific shops he repeatedly targeted in Liskeard, including Co-op on Barras Street, Poundland on Pondbridge Hill, Superdrug on Fore Street, Boots on Baytree Hill, Morrisons and Aldi on Clemo Road, Addington Stores on Callington Road and Spar on Dean Street.
In addition, Wilson has been given a complete ban from the town of Liskeard. The order prohibits him from entering, attempting to enter or being found within the town unless he has a pre-arranged appointment with a professional organisation or is simply passing through on public transport.
The CBO also includes strict behaviour conditions. Wilson must not use threatening or abusive language, make threats, or behave in a way that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to anyone in Liskeard.
Breaching any condition of the order is a criminal offence and could result in a custodial sentence.
Alongside the CBO, the court imposed a two-year community order. Wilson must comply with a curfew and take part in a rehabilitation programme aimed at addressing his offending behaviour.
