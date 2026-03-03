A CORNISH teenager has taken his first step into life in the Royal Navy after passing out of training at HMS Raleigh, marking the start of what he hopes will be a long and successful military career.
Seventeen-year-old Tyler Cole, from Liskeard, celebrated the milestone last month after completing his Initial Naval Training at the Torpoint-based establishment – a site that has launched generations of sailors, many from the Duchy itself.
For the former Launceston College pupil, joining the Royal Navy has been years in the making. Tyler says he first set his sights on a naval career while still at primary school. His inspiration came from close to home – his older brother, who serves aboard HMS Portland, showed him the opportunities and stability life in uniform can offer.
“Becoming a weapons engineer has been a childhood dream,” Tyler said. “I’ve always been fascinated by the technical side of the Navy and the chance to work with the ‘big guns’. It’s something I’ve wanted for as long as I can remember.”
His passing-out parade was a proud family moment, with his mum, dad, brother, grandparents, aunt and uncle all watching him march onto the parade ground. The support network that helped him reach the milestone stretched beyond family. David Williams, his tutor at Launceston College and a former Royal Navy Captain, played a key role in guiding and encouraging him through the decision-making process.
Although excited, Tyler admitted he felt apprehensive before arriving at HMS Raleigh. “I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “But that feeling faded quickly. By the end of the first week, I’d settled in and felt part of the team.”
Teamwork proved to be one of the defining aspects of his training. Recruits were pushed physically and mentally through drills, exercises and leadership challenges designed to prepare them for operational life. Tyler embraced the experience from the outset, forming strong bonds with his classmates.
His positive attitude and commitment were recognised when he was appointed Deputy Class Leader – a responsibility he describes as one of the highlights of his training. Supporting fellow recruits who were homesick or struggling gave him a new sense of confidence and leadership.
A particularly memorable phase of training took place on Dartmoor. For Tyler, the rugged landscape felt very familiar. Having spent years exploring the moor with family and through his involvement in the Duke of Edinburgh Award, he instantly felt at home in the challenging terrain.
“There were tough moments,” he reflected. “But overcoming them gave me a real sense of achievement. The hard days made the successes even more rewarding.”
Now, with his initial training complete, Tyler moves on to the next stage of specialist instruction that will see him begin his pathway as a Royal Navy Weapons Engineer.
“This is the best decision I’ve ever made,” he added. “It’s a one of a kind experience that I’ll never forget – and with the best career at the end of it.”
