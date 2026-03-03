TAMAR Crossings has announced that the Torpoint ferry service is currently out of service following a blockage along its route.

The organisation state that the service ‘has been temporarily affected’ by a submerged yacht caught on a ferry chain.

It is believed that the large yacht was sunk during recent storms and has been carried into the path of the ferry’s chained by the tide.

A spokesperson from Tamar Crossings explained: “The King’s Harbourmaster is currently reviewing the situation, and we have transferred our ferry crew to the out of service vessel to maintain a two ferry service for our users.’

However, the company has suggested that it will be unable to run a three ferry service until the yacht has been removed.

Those looking for further information and updates are being advised to please check the Tamar Crossings website.