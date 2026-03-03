The organisation state that the service ‘has been temporarily affected’ by a submerged yacht caught on a ferry chain.
It is believed that the large yacht was sunk during recent storms and has been carried into the path of the ferry’s chained by the tide.
A spokesperson from Tamar Crossings explained: “The King’s Harbourmaster is currently reviewing the situation, and we have transferred our ferry crew to the out of service vessel to maintain a two ferry service for our users.’
However, the company has suggested that it will be unable to run a three ferry service until the yacht has been removed.
Those looking for further information and updates are being advised to please check the Tamar Crossings website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.