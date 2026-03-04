A MAN in his 70s has died following a collision on the A30 .

On Friday, February 27, emergency services were called to the A30 at Five Lanes at around 2.20pm following a report of a single vehicle incident involving a bicycle on the westbound carriageway.

Following the call, a stretch of the road was closed for a period while the incident was cleared and those involved checked by ambulance crew.

As a result, a man in his 70’s from the Liskeard area was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police have now confirmed that the man passed away at the hospital.

A spokesperson from the force said: “A man in his 70s, from the Liskeard area, was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.

“His family were informed. His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”