DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for help to locate a wanted man from the Callington area.
Barry McLean, 31, is being sought after breaching the conditions of his licence and is now subject to a recall to prison.
Officers have launched enquiries and searches while urging the public to report any sightings.
McLean is described as approximately 6ft 1in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and short brown facial hair. He is known to have connections in Callington, Gunnislake, Saltash and Plymouth.
Police stress that McLean should not be approached, and any sightings should be reported promptly to help ensure public safety.
Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police immediately via 999, quoting reference 50260042968 or Log 0140 of 19 February. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
