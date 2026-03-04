A controversial proposal to introduce winter charges at a beach car park will have a “detrimental” impact on locals, according to a Cornwall councillor.
A petition against Cornwall Council introducing tariffs in its car park at Seaton beach between November 1 and March 31 has been signed by more than 1,000 people.
The proposal is among mooted changes to the council’s off street parking order, which include introducing tariffs at previously free council car parks, introducing winter charges in others and getting rid of the two-three hour tariff in all local authority car parks.
Speaking at a meeting of the council’s sustainable growth and place scrutiny committee on Tuesday, Cllr Mark Gibbons (Looe East and Deviock, Independent) said he wanted to support the proposals as he agreed with the Lib Dem / Independent cabinet’s decision to reverse the previous Conservative administration’s “choice of effective privatisation” of a lot of Cornwall’s car parks.
“However, in its current form it does impact a few sites within my division, which I think will have a negative impact on residents.”
He added that there had been a sizeable petition against winter charging at Seaton beach car park with more than 1,000 signatures.
“That particular car park is an issue because Seaton beach is one of the only accessible beaches in that part of the county and we’ve supported people locally with mobility issues and their access to the beach.
“So I am concerned that winter parking there will not generate significant amounts of additional revenue for the council, but will have a detrimental effect on the accessibility of Seaton beach and the local businesses.”
Cllr Gibbons was also concerned about a “blanket two-three hour tariff removal” in long stay car parks across the Duchy. “There are certain locations where that will have a greater impact than it will in others and Millpool in Looe is one of them.
“My concern is that for residents that have to drive – families, the elderly, people with mobility issues – the removal of the two-three hour tariff will adversely affect them.”
The Conservative chairman of the committee, Cllr Connor Donnithorne, referred to Cllr Gibbons’ earlier comment and said it wasn’t the plan of any administration to privatise car parks.
The meeting heard that removing the two-three hour tariff in council car parks will increase income by £600,000 a year.
After a number of councillors spoke out about mooted changes in their divisions, the committee voted not to recommend to the council’s cabinet that it should approve and adopt the parking changes.
However, the cabinet can still approve the proposals at its meeting on March 18 when councillors’ concerns will be discussed.
