THE body of a woman in her 50s was found at a property in St Blazey yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, March 3).

Emergency services were called to a house in St Blazey Gate after a concern for welfare call for a woman inside was raised.

Her body was found in the property and her next of kin have been informed.

The local woman's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended a property in St Blazey Gate on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 3, following a concern for welfare for a woman inside.

“Sadly, the body of a local woman in her 50s was located within the property. Her next of kin has been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”