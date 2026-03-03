A NEW leadership team has been appointed at the Samaritans branch serving East Cornwall, marking the first time the role will be shared.
Amanda Gregory and Sue Buchanan have been named co-directors of Samaritans of Plymouth, East Cornwall and South West Devon for the next three years.
The pair said they were drawn to Samaritans because of its powerful mission to provide a listening ear to those in emotional distress.
“People call us because they need someone who will listen,” they said. “We’re proud to help build a world where fewer people die by suicide.”
Looking ahead, they plan to raise the branch’s profile, strengthen community partnerships and respond to growing suicide risk. They also paid tribute to volunteers, calling them “the heart and soul” of the organisation.
