MAJOR upgrades to the Saltash Tunnel have reached another key milestone, with National Highways confirming that all new gantries are now in place as part of a multi-million pound scheme to boost safety, reliability and traffic flow on one of Cornwall’s busiest routes.
The civil engineering phase has been completed, including the installation of gantries west of Carkeel roundabout and east of Manadon roundabout. Work is now focused on fitting and connecting 64 new electrical cabinets, with current traffic management remaining in place while the technology is installed and tested.
The project will deliver a major overhaul of the tunnel’s ageing systems, including replacing the existing control system which is nearing the end of its operational life. Once complete, a new tidal flow lane control system – allowing traffic to travel in either direction depending on demand – is expected to go live in the spring, with the full scheme due for completion later in 2026.
Next on the schedule is refurbishment of the tunnel’s east service building. Original 1980s equipment will be stripped out and replaced with modern electrical infrastructure, a process expected to take several weeks.
The improvements include new LED lighting, upgraded power cables and equipment, modernised ventilation, replacement air quality monitors and new electronic signs to give drivers real-time information. The existing ‘wig-wag’ crossing system will also be replaced with traffic lights and automatic barriers to stop vehicles quickly and open diversion routes in emergencies.
National Highways says relocating some equipment outside the tunnel will make future maintenance easier, reducing the need for disruptive closures.
Officials say the investment will future proof the tunnel for decades, improving journeys for motorists while enhancing safety for the thousands of drivers who use the route every day.
Motorists can check journey times, see real-time traffic conditions and watch webcam feeds on the Tamar Crossings website.
