A father from St Austell will take on this year’s London Marathon in support of Leukaemia Care, the national blood cancer charity that has supported him and his family throughout his ongoing cancer journey.
Mark Williams, who turns 40 this year, said that reaching the start line of the iconic 26.2-mile race feels especially significant.
A plumber by trade and former member of the British Army, Mark is currently a stay-at-home dad due to his health. He supports his wife Shannon in her role in children’s healthcare and cares for their two children, Alfie and Aliyah.
Mark was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) in 2017. After trying a number of treatments, he underwent a stem cell transplant, receiving a life-saving donation from a man in America named Kenton.
Tragically, the cancer returned in 2022 and since then, he has been on active treatment, which he will need to continue for the rest of his life.
Mark said: “I’m running for my wife and children, for my donor Kenton who gave me a second chance at life, and for others who are facing blood cancer right now. Living with cancer brings daily challenges, but it also gives you perspective. I feel that if I don’t take opportunities like this now, I might never be able to.
“Running the London Marathon is about proving to myself, and hopefully to others, that even while living with cancer, you can still set big goals and push yourself. If I can fight this hard and take on something like this, then hopefully it shows others they can keep going too.”
Mark has been organising community events in Cornwall, including bingo nights and an upcoming quiz night, to help him reach his £5,000 target for Leukaemia Care.
Despite a setback in November after picking up a virus - which required him to pause training on medical advice - Mark returned to running in January and says he now feels stronger than he has in a long time.
With a compromised immune system, he must take extra care to avoid infections, but has embraced both the physical and social aspects of marathon training, joining his local running club and competing in local races wearing his Leukaemia Care training top to help raise awareness.
Colin Dyer, chief executive of Leukaemia Care, said: “We are incredibly proud of Mark for taking on the London Marathon while living with CML. His determination and resilience are truly inspiring.
“At Leukaemia Care, we are here to ensure that anyone affected by blood cancer receives the information, advice and support they need. Mark’s efforts will not only raise vital funds but also awareness of the realities of living with leukaemia and the strength it takes to keep moving forward.”
Around 34,000 people are affected by blood cancer each year in the UK and Leukaemia Care supports them through their diagnosis, treatment and beyond.
To support Mark’s marathon challenge, visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/markwilliams2026
