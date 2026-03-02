Summer events
Like last year, there will be a free family event each Saturday during the summer holidays.
On July 25, Sports in the Park, held in Priory Park will kick off the six weeks of events, with last year’s event proving a particular success when held in tandem with the ever popular Alstock, which will also be held on the same day this year.
August 1 will see the annual KBSK fun in the park event in Priory Park while on August 8, there will be close encounters of the animal kind with the return of the ‘Animal Encounters’ day.
August 15 will be the date for this year’s Bodmin Carnival but the build up to the parade in the evening begins throughout the day with the holding of a Circus Fun and Skills event.
Fusion X will be taking over the Bodmin Skate Park once again on August 22, replete with the stunt displays, interactive events and engagement that made last year’s event a success. We were delighted to provide the music for last year’s event and even as non-skaters and people who shouldn’t be allowed near a scooter, we thoroughly enjoyed the fun it brought.
Once again, Movies in the Park will end the summer of events but while last year’s was severely affected by rain, we’re giving notice to Mother Nature that she isn’t to dare to rain on any Saturday in the summer – we’ve had enough rain already this year!
A feast for your eyes
THE introduction of the Bodmin Feasts last year was a real success and we really enjoyed joining in a few of those events.
The dates for this year’s Bodmin Feasts have been confirmed as being on the first Friday of every month at Mount Folly between 4pm and 9pm.
The dates are as follows: May 1, June 5, July 3, August 7, September 4.
There will also be a Christmas feast on December 4. Mother Nature, we’re warning you on this one too (last year’s was ruined by torrential rain).
Heritage Day returns
July 4 will see the glorious return of Bodmin’s historic Heritage Day, with more details to be announced in the near future, no doubt.
It’s been a while since the furry dancing down the town’s high street and we’re all for it now we’re definitely too old to be asked to join in the dancing.
Other events
July 11 will see the Bodmin Hospital Fete take place.
Other events include the annual Fireworks bonanza on November 5, while Remembrance Sunday will take place on November 8, prior to Armistice Day on November 11.
And finally: warm up those bah humbugs because Christmas comes to the town on November 27.
Not to mention the excellent markets every last Saturday of the month, too.
