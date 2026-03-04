MEMBERS of a Cornwall Council committee have voted against proposals to make a swathe of car parking changes across the Duchy, including introducing tariffs at car parks which have previously been free to use.
The sustainable growth and place scrutiny committee decided yesterday (Tuesday, March 3) not to recommend to the council’s Liberal Democrat / Independent cabinet that it should approve and adopt changes to the authority’s off street parking order.
However, the cabinet can still go ahead with the changes at its meeting later this month.
Specific concerns were raised by a number of councillors about proposed changes in their divisions. These included the introduction of charges at Helston’s previously free Fairground car park – which was the most unpopular change among Cornish residents who took part in a public consultation.
The introduction of winter charges at Seaton beach car park, the removal of the two-three hour tariff across council car parks, a cost increase to residential ‘reserved’ parking spaces and winter parking in Newquay were also bugbears among members.
When it came to voting on the proposals, Lib Dem councillor Rory Gow, who represents Mullion and St Keverne, said he could not support the bid to start charging at Helston’s Fairground car park.
A proposal to vote on the recommendations as set out was lost. The council’s cabinet member for transport, Cllr Dan Rogerson, said: “I understand that vote as there are a number of very specific proposals that cause very genuine issues that need further clarification.”
The committee’s Conservative chairman, Cllr Connor Donnithorne, asked every member to email him with their specific concerns, which he will summarise at the cabinet meeting on March 18 when the administration is due to sign-off the final parking order.
Cllr Rogerson said there would be the chance for further discussion and amendments during that meeting.
The headline proposals in the 2026 off street parking order:
- An increase of 3.8 per cent in all Cornwall Council chargeable car parks in line with inflation.
- Moresk and Edward Street car parks in Truro becoming free after 4pm. However, all tariffs in Truro would be increased to offset the income lost by providing this.
- The removal of the two-three hour tariff within all long stay car parks to promote longer stays within town centres, while also providing increased income.
- The conversion of Tolcarne Road, Newquay, to a long stay car park, which will provide up to 80 additional spaces in the Narrowcliff area of Newquay.
- The conversion of Trengrouse Way, Helston, to a long stay car park.
- The conversion of Cattle Market, Liskeard, into a short stay car park.
- The introduction of a motorhome prohibition at Commercial Road, Hayle.
- The reduction of the JustPark Wallet minimum spend to £35.
Introduction of charges at the following free car parks:
- Hamleys Corner, Par
- Howells Bridge, Stratton
- Scarletts Well, Bodmin
- Viewing Point North, Widemouth
- Thanckes Park, Torpoint
The following car parks will not now introduce charges and will remain free:
- Helland, Bodmin
- Kit Hill, Callington
- Pensilva
- Poleys Bridge
- St Andrews Pond, Par
- Tideford
- Wendfordbridge, Bodmin
Introduction of winter charges to the following car parks:
- Gyllyngvase, Falmouth
- Readymoney, Fowey
- The Beach, Seaton
- Watergate Bay, Watergate
- Wheal Leisure, Perranporth
- Albany Road, Newquay
- Dane Road, Newquay
- Tregunnel, Newquay
- Par Beach, Par
The following car parks have been removed from the winter charging proposal:
- Belmont Place, Newquay
- Reppers Coombe, St Agnes
Introduction of the following car parks to the parking order:
- Ponsadane, Penzance
- Gas Hill, Truro
- Scarletts Well, Bodmin
- Tuckingmill Pavillion, Camborne
The following car parks have been dropped from the parking order proposal:
- St Andrews Pond, Par
- Kit Hill, Callington
- Wendfordbridge, Bodmin
- Poley’s Bridge, Bodmin
- Helland, Bodmin
- Grogley Halt, Bodmin
Inclusion of motorhome charges in the following car parks:
- Link Road, Padstow
- Watergate Bay
- Trenwith, St Ives
- Wheal Leisure, Perranporth
- Main, Fowey
- Marazion Station
- Gyllyngvase coach park, Falmouth
- Seaton Bridge
- Cattle Market, Launceston
- Victoria Square, Bodmin
