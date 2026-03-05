ON a day that saw celebrations of the history and unique culture of Cornwall to mark St Piran’s Day, one town saw a visitor of a royal variety as the Duke of Cornwall came to Helston.
Prince William, who inherited the title upon the accession of King Charles III to the throne, paid a visit to the town to speak to residents who had been impacted by Storm Goretti and, with the visit being on the same day as Cornwall’s national day, joined in with some distinctly Duchy themed activities.
The Prince’s first stop was a visit to a small-scale pasty manufacturer who has found themselves in the thick of the community’s efforts to recover from the destruction left by the storm, Gear Farm.
In addition to speaking to the Webb family, the owners of the farm and pasty manufacturer who had provided assistance to the community in the aftermath of Goretti, the Prince was invited to join a pasty making demonstration that culminated in crimping a pasty of his own and taking orders from customers both in person and on the phone.
While the finished product was not the worst crimp ever seen, the Duke was not satisfied, observing that Princess Catherine would do a better job before quipping: “It's not my finest hour. My pasty looks like a crab."
To mark the occasion of his visit, three oak trees donated by the Duchy of Cornwall were planted in the new woodland area at the farm.
Geraint Richards, former head forester to the Duchy of Cornwall, said: “These Duchy oak trees have been donated as part of our wider commitment to supporting farmers and strengthening Cornwall’s landscapes. Woodlands play a vital role in protecting soil, encouraging biodiversity and improving resilience to increasingly unpredictable weather. Following Storm Goretti, this planting marks a positive step as the farm looks ahead.”
