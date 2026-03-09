EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings – ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Properties could get support
PROPOSALS for the construction of 20 dwellings on a former landfill site near Saltash could get support, it has been confirmed.
Mrs C Hodge had sought Cornwall Council’s advice on a potential proposal to construct 20 dwellings and an accompanying woodland area on land in Carkeel which had previously been used for landfill.
A pre-application advice enquiry is a paid-for service for potential developers to test the viability of a development before it goes to a full planning application with the planning authority.
The site has been the subject of multiple applications for different forms of development ranging from residential to industrial in the past, with the majority appearing to be approved but later not actioned within the three year limit while one was withdrawn.
Details relating to the proposed development was also issued with the planning agent adding: “This is pre-application enquiry seeks to establish the suitability of the site to provide housing and further landfill with the intention that, following cessation of filling operations, the land will be fully landscaped and serve to address anticipated Biodiversity Net Gain requirements associated with the dwellings.
“A condition to prevent occupation of housing prior to the completion of landfill would be anticipated. Approximately 5.57ha will be the basis of the filling operation with the balance, approximately 1.53 ha, given over to residential development.”
In response, Cornwall Council said it had the potential to gain support for approval.
However, they raised a number of technical issues that would need to be overcome, including the potential relocation of a historic milestone where a potential access point would be, the risk of flooding at one of the entrances which would require an ‘alternative means of escape’, land contamination mitigation, and concern over where the site intersects with a congested road with connection to the existing roundabout potentially proving not possible.
If these issues are overcome, there is a good possibility the plans could be supported.
Concluding, it said: “The principle of residential development is likely to be acceptable and worthy of a planning application, subject to satisfactory resolution of the relevant technical issues. Provided that the above advice is reflected in a planning application submission, it is considered that the proposal to erect 20 residential dwellings on the enquiry site would have potential to be offered officer support.”
Digital ad-screens withdrawn
A FORMER mayor of Bodmin has welcomed the news that an application for the installation of two digital advertising boards in the town has been withdrawn.
Cllr Andy Coppin had raised concerns after a planning application seeking to install two digital advertising boards with attached public amenities had been submitted by The Urban Innovation Company.
He was particularly concerned about the proposed location of the two large advertising boards within the town’s conservation area, with illustrative photos submitted as part of the plans indicating that, if they had been approved, would have seen them sited next to the Turret House clock and in front of the stone commemorating the role of Bodmin lawyer Thomas Flamank in the furtive 1497 Cornish rebellion.
The advertisements displayed is intended to pay for the upkeep of the digital LED boards, which the company says also offer a range of community amenities, including a public access defibrillator and donation of advertising time to local groups.
In the planning application, the company added: “The design of the Pulse Smart Hubs has been developed over time and is a high quality, multifunctional piece of street furniture which maximises the services available to the public within a footprint smaller than a traditional public call box.
“The Internet of Things (IoT) technology and provision of open-source data provide endless potential applications that will see the use of the Hub evolve. The two proposed digital displays form part of the offer to local stakeholders and will be made available for a wide range of public uses.
“They are a key element of the proposal as they will support the advertising required to make the scheme viable without any capital or revenue costs to the council or the public.”
While no reason for withdrawing a planning application is given when it is confirmed as such, it can sometimes be the case that it is to allow the proposer to make substantive changes to their proposals and then submit as a new application at a later date.
Cllr Coppin had written to the company urging them to withdraw and revisit their plans. In an email, he stated that he was shocked that it would wish to install the advertising boards next to the two locations, branding the proposals as ‘disrespectful’ and called on them to withdraw the application and work with Bodmin Town Council to identify more suitable locations.
There had also been eight comments of objection from Bodmin residents to the application, including Cllr Coppin.
Reacting to the withdrawal of the application, Cllr Coppin said: “I am delighted that the Urban Innovation Company have reacted to my writing to them and withdrawn this application.
“It was clearly going to be unpopular with the majority of residents. Hopefully they will now engage properly with the local community. I am more than happy to work with them to find more suitable locations.”
The Urban Innovation Company has been approached for comment and clarification on its future plans for bringing its services to the town.
- Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.