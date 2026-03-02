LOCAL author Lyndon Allen has written a new book which gives a chronological timeline of St Austell’s history.
The hardback book, entitled St Austell: A Date With History – 2400 BC to the Present Day, includes evocative images from the district’s eventful past.
Lyndon, who grew up in Charlestown and worked from the historic port in the fishing industry for 36 years, said: “Starting from antiquity, with the burial cairn at Hensbarrow Downs, the book chronicles every significant event and date related to St Austell and its surrounding villages up until 2025.
“Some highlights include the Black Death, the Prayer Book Rebellion, the St Austell Food Riots, the clay strike, the construction of various churches and chapels, and the discovery of china clay by William Cookworthy.
“The book also covers the building of our three cinemas and features many notable structures such as the Union Workhouse, the Market House, the YMCA and Carlyon Bay Hotel, among others.
“Additionally, the book highlights famous individuals from the area, including Samuel Drew, Bishop Colenso, Charles Rashleigh and Joseph Austen Treffry.
“This book contains over 200 pages and is available for purchase through my website at www.charlestowntours.co.uk or by emailing me at [email protected]. The price is £25. I will be stocking it in most bookshops locally as well.”
A passionate historian, Lyndon runs a number of local history groups, including the St Austell History Group which he founded in 2019. He has dedicated much time to researching local history and in 2021 started Charlestown Walking Tours. Then, last year, he founded the Charlestown Old Cornwall Society.
Lyndon, who attended Penrice school, leaving in 1981, is the author of five local history books and gives illustrated talks across Cornwall. In addition, he is the chair of planning at Treverbyn Parish Council and a councillor on St Austell Bay Parish Council.
