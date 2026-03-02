AYDAN CONNORS, 30, of Morwell Gardens, Plymouth has pleaded guilty to stealing £141 worth of goods from Boots in Liskeard on 23 February, meat from the Co-op in Barras Street, Liskeard on 22 February, cosmetics worth £451.84 from Boots on 9 February, stationary from the Post Office in Liskeard on 28 January, cosmetics from Boots in Liskeard on 27 January, two cases of toys from the Co-op on 24 January, spirits worth £150 from Morrisons in Liskeard on 15 January, confectionery from Addington Service Station in Liskeard on 13 January and possessing crack cocaine on 19 February and has admitted breaking his bail conditions by entering Liskeard on 23 February. He is also charged with stealing toys from Morrison in Liskeard on 19 September. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned to Plymouth Magistrates’ Court.