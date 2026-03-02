SEX OFFENCES
LIAM HARBIDGE, 41, of Landreath Place, St Blazey pleaded guilty to making 28 of the most serious category A images of a child, 18 category B images and six category C images in 2024. He will be sentenced on 26 March.
JOSHUA HOBSON, 35, of HMP Wandsworth who is charged with making 59 category C indecent images of a child at St Austell between 2021 and 2024 was remanded in custody when he failed to surrender to bail.
CARL BURTON, 34, of Hyns Breg, St Teath pleaded not guilty to exposing his genitals intending to cause distress at Polzeath on 2 September. His trial was listed for 6 July and he was released on conditional bail not to go to Polzeath beach.
MARTIN THOMAS, 25, of Carlyon Close, Meadow Road, Lanreath has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with between 13 December and 15 January arranging/facilitating sexual activity with a child inciting them to engage in penetration; between 25 October and 15 January, attempting to engage in sexual communication with two girls aged under 16 and, on 25 February, breaching a sexual harm prevention order by possessing a mobile phone capable of accessing the internet which he had not disclosed to his offender manager within three days of acquisition. He was remanded in custody because he failed to surrender to bail and his case was listed for 31 March.
MATTHEW GOULD, 52, of Higher Chapel Street, Looe has been given a community order after he pleaded guilty to making ten of the most serious category A indecent images of children between 2018 and 2022, as well as nine category B images and 2857 category C images and an extreme pornographic image of a person performing sex with a horse. He has to do 150 hours unpaid work and had his phone and IT equipment confiscated. He has to register with the police for five years and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order until 19 February 2031 which restricts his use of the internet.
DAVID ROLLINGS, 44, of Meadow Road, Lanreath has been made subject to a two-year sexual risk order which prohibits him from living in a household where there is a female child aged under 16 with a few exceptions, attending any educational establishment or club where there are girls aged under 16 without first notifying his police offender manager, restricts his use of the internet and bans him from possessing or purchasing any item of underwear specifically for children.
GARY MORTON, 34, of Kingston Cottages, Stoke Climsland has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, between 2018 and 2023 at Callington, raping and sexually assaulting a female. His case was listed for 20 March.
ASSAULT
JOANNE FARWELL, 42, of Montgomery Road, Penwithick who pleaded guilty to assaulting a female and using threatening behaviour at Montgomery Road and breaching a restraining order by going to Penwithick fish and chip shop on 2 January has been made subject to a 30-day community order and ordered to pay her victim £250 compensation as well as £85 costs.
JOE GRIBBEN, 21, of River Walk, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at St Austell Bus and Railway Station on 12 March. He was given a community order and has to pay £200 compensation, a £120 fine, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
DANIEL TAYLOR, 31, of St Benets Close, Lanivet pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police sergeant in the execution of his duty at St Benets Close on 2 December. He will stand trial at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on 15 April.
TYLER BOYLAN, 22, of Aylesbury Crescent, Plymouth has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a female occasioning her actual bodily harm at Trelawne Manor, Pelynt on 29 March. His case was listed for 20 March and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim.
FRAUD
MICHAEL BERRY, 57, of Bedford Park Villas, Plymouth pleaded guilty to using a bank card which did not belong to him at Saltash between December 2024 and July 2025 intending to gain £5000. He will be sentenced on 27 March and was released on conditional bail not to go to an address in Saltash or contact his victim.
INDECENT COMMUNICATION
SARAH ROSS, 39, of Killigrew Road, Liskeard pleaded guilty to sending emails of an indecent /offensive nature to a man on 5 January intending to cause him distress or anxiety. She was given a conditional discharge for 24 months and has to pay a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.
OUTRAGED PUBLIC DECENCY
FIONN MCCOUL, 41, of Grenville Road, Lostwithiel pleaded guilty to exposing his genitals outraging public decency and using racially aggravated behaviour at Teignmouth last May. He was made subject to a community order to abstain from alcohol until 14 May and will be fitted with a device to monitor this, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
THEFT
HOLLY GOTHE, 31, of the Travelodge, Pentewan Road, St Austell has been given a 24-week custodial sentence, with six weeks in prison, after she pleaded guilty to multiple charges of theft. These included stealing £561 worth of health products from Holland & Barrett in St Austell on 15 February, bags and beauty items worth £110 from TK Maxx and £248 worth of beauty items from Boots in St Austell on 19 February. Magistrates gave the custodial sentence because the offences were committed when she was on a suspended sentence and she was stealing to fund her drug habit.
AYDAN CONNORS, 30, of Morwell Gardens, Plymouth has pleaded guilty to stealing £141 worth of goods from Boots in Liskeard on 23 February, meat from the Co-op in Barras Street, Liskeard on 22 February, cosmetics worth £451.84 from Boots on 9 February, stationary from the Post Office in Liskeard on 28 January, cosmetics from Boots in Liskeard on 27 January, two cases of toys from the Co-op on 24 January, spirits worth £150 from Morrisons in Liskeard on 15 January, confectionery from Addington Service Station in Liskeard on 13 January and possessing crack cocaine on 19 February and has admitted breaking his bail conditions by entering Liskeard on 23 February. He is also charged with stealing toys from Morrison in Liskeard on 19 September. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned to Plymouth Magistrates’ Court.
KNIFE CRIME
CHARMAIN WATERFALL, 42, of Higher Tower Road, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing a knife in a public place at Chapel Porth on 18 May. Her case was listed for 27 March.
STALKING
NICHOLAS FOX, 44, of Trenant Vale, Wadebridge pleaded guilty to stalking a woman at Newquay between May and December last year when he harassed her by contacting her using multiple email and social media accounts, attended her home and place of work uninvited and continued such contact when he was on police conditional bail. He was given a community order and must abstain from alcohol until 14 May and have 12 months treatment for his mental health. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to an address on Henver Road, Newquay.
HARASSMENT
DANIEL SCAMMELL, 22, of Connoc Close, Liskeard pleaded guilty to, between 20 December and 20 February at Liskeard and Truro, harassing a woman by sending unwanted messages via bank transfers, posting about her on social media involving a threat of violence and following and shouting at her whilst in court. He will be sentenced on 5 June and was released on conditional bail to live at his address in Liskeard, not to enter Saltash (which will be monitored by a GPS), go to an address in Liskeard or contact his victim.
DRUG CRIME
MICHAEL NELSON, 20, of Rectory Road, St Stephen who had pleaded guilty to possessing six grams of cannabis in Newquay on 11 April has been fined £833 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
DRUNK
ANDREW WILKS, 45, of Town Mills Close, Riverside, Launceston pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Mills Close, Riverside on 2 February. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
ANDREW CARRINGTON, 52, of Crackington Haven, Bude was found guilty of causing serious injury to a man at Mill Ball Lane, Crackington Haven in May 2023 by driving a monkey bike without reasonable consideration for others – he had denied the offence. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 8 May.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
AARON STEPHENS, 27, of Belle Vue Road, Saltash pleaded guilty to driving a Mini dangerously at St Cleer on 5 March last year, threatening a man that cars belonging to him would be damaged and possessing 380 milligrams of cocaine. He was made subject to a community order and has to do 200 hours unpaid work and was banned from driving for 12 months when he will have to pass an extended test. He has to pay £85 costs.
DRIVING WITHOUT CARE
DWAYNE JONES, 35, of Roydon Lane, St Stephens pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to report a road accident on St Thomas Road, Launceston when another vehicle was damaged and having no driving licence on 8 July. He was banned from driving for six months. In a separate case he pleaded guilty to stealing a fish tank worth £160 from Pets at Home in Launceston last March. He was given a community order and has to pay £160 compensation and £85 costs
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
VICTORIA TIMMINS, 47, of Vicarage Hill, St Austell pleaded guilty to being in charge of a car in the Asda car park in St Austell on 17 January with 67 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She had ten points put on her licence, was fined £166 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.
CLAIRE BENNETT, 50, of Gwithian Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Gwithian Road, St Austell on 2 January with 99 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was given a community order to have treatment for her alcohol use and mental health and was banned from driving for 23 months which will be reduced by 23 weeks if she complete a course. She has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
LOUGHLIN KAVANAGH, 23, of Penwinnick Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Burngullow Road, St Austell on 24 October with 98 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80 and 3.4 micrograms of cannabis exceeding the limit of two. He will be sentenced on 12 May.
SIMON EDE, 51, of Treliddon Terrace, Blind Lane, Downderry pleaded guilty to driving on an unnamed road from St Cleer towards Common Moor with 166 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80 last July when he was involved in an accident. He was banned from driving for 20 months which will be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course, fined £900 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
