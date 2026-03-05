The event began, as it traditionally does, with the town’s school children parading down Fore Street towards the focal point for a ceremony, joined on their merry way by the mayoral party led by Cllr Liz Ahearn and local politicians.
Once reaching Mount Folly, the booming soundtrack of town crier Terry Williams’ voice reverberated the historic walls of the striking Shire Hall, prior to addresses from the mayor and deputy lord lieutenant, all of which preceded a dance performance from the town’s youngsters, who found themselves joined in the dancing by the mayor and Reverend Elaine Munday, her chaplain.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.