A snooker-loving husband has won a £4,000,000 waterfront home in Newquay – and says he’s already planning to swap out the dining table for a full-size snooker table - if he can persuade his wife.
Simon Mawdsley, 41, from Bury, Greater Manchester, has won the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw and is now the proud owner of a a five-bedroom coastal home set across four storeys, with uninterrupted views over the Gannel Estuary.
Snooker-loopy Simon joked he’s ready to create his own “mini Crucible” overlooking the estuary – although he admits his wife Riza, 35, “might need a bit of persuading” before she buys into the idea.
Web developer Simon and his dad have always dreamed of having space for a proper table at home, having recently been forced to play virtual games due to lack of room – but now, with 5,200 sq ft to play with, he says that’s “no longer a problem - I could even use my cue extension.”
He has been an Omaze subscriber for more than two years and his £15 entry secured the life-changing win. The campaign raised £1,000,000 for Omaze charity partner Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity and was backed by Patron Simon Cowell
The house comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered, as well as £160,000 worth of furnishings. Simon has also been given £250,000 in cash to help him settle in, and can choose to live in the house, rent it out for supplementary income, or sell up whenever he wishes.
If Simon decides to keep the stunning property, the £250,000 would enable him to run the house for many years.
If he decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value of around £4,500 per month.
Simon said: “Funnily enough Omaze turned up at the wrong house to tell me I’d won as I’d forgotten to update my address.
“They called me to say I’d won a prize, and could they pop round to see me, but they were actually at my old house. Thankfully we didn’t move that far, only to Bolton, so they nipped down the road to tell me what I’d won.
“I remember thinking, if they’re coming to see me in person, I must have won something pretty good, but you never imagine you’ve won a house, that kind of stuff just doesn’t happen in real life.
“But they finally came and knocked on the door and that’s when I found out I was the owner of a £4 million house in Cornwall. I was absolutely dumbfounded - I just stood there in utter disbelief!
“It was one hundred percent the craziest moment of our lives.
“I haven’t been to Cornwall since we came on a family holiday 25 years ago. We absolutely loved it. I never imagined the next time I’d be back in Cornwall would be because I own a £4 million house here overlooking the sea! We stayed in a tiny £40-a-night B&B last time.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.