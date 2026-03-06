EMERGENCY crews launched a major overnight search across Looe after a person was reported missing late on Tuesday night (March 3).
Coastguard teams from both Polruan and Looe were tasked at 11.13pm and immediately began combing large areas of the South East Cornwall town.
Searchers worked through the darkness, covering Looe Beach and Hannafore, as well as extensive woodland areas including Kilminorth Woods, Trenant Woods and Ten Acre Woods.
The operation quickly grew, with additional support arriving in the early hours. HM Coastguard Rescue helicopter 924 joined the search from the air, while RNLI Looe Lifeboat crews assisted along the coastline.
After hours of searching through the night, the missing person was finally located at around 5am.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.