CORNWALL’S MPs hosted a series of events in the Houses of Parliament to celebrate St Piran’s Day and raise the duchy’s profile among lawmakers.
On the day itself, around 150 guests including MPs, peers, the Commons speaker and deputy speaker, and Westminster staff were invited to the Jubilee Room in the Palace of Westminster to sample a wide variety of Cornish foods, from traditional pasties and scones to delicacies including chocolate, preserves and spirits.
Stands showcased different facets of Cornish life, including representation from Cornwall’s global diaspora and a demonstration of its vibrant arts sector, as well as critical minerals, renewable energy and sport.
Signage and decorations all featured the Cornish language Kernewek – which was granted Part III status under the Council of Europe's Charter for Regional or Minority Languages in November 2025 - and visitors were given an opportunity to learn and speak their first words.
The event served as the centrepiece of the week’s Cornish celebrations. The St Piran flag flew proudly in New Palace Yard at the front of the Houses of Parliament, and on Wednesday evening, Perran Moon, MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle, held an adjournment debate which gives back-bench MPs a 15-minute slot in the House of Commons Chamber, to discuss an issue of importance to their constituency – in this case, St Pirans’s Day.
“I can’t remember a time when Cornwall’s profile was so high at Westminster,” said Mr Moon. “Everyone knows the St Piran flag, and to see it flying between the Union flag and the House of Commons flag was great.
“While it’s an exciting time for Cornwall, it was also a chance to discuss some of the challenges we face. Maximising opportunities like the critical minerals industry can only be done if we get the fundamentals in place, like housing, infrastructure like public transport and potholes, and investing in young people from cradle to career.
“We are getting the investment from government, but we need a devolution deal to allow us fix the fundamentals and unleash the Cornish Celtic tiger.”
The next morning, Cornwall’s finest food and drink was on offer, courtesy of suppliers including Warren’s pasties, St Austell Brewery tipples and Rodda’s clotted cream.
The Great Cornish Food Store in Truro attended in collaboration with Tregothnan tea from near Truro, Loveday gin and rum from Falmouth, charcuterie from Norton Barton in Bude, and Josh’s Chocolate from Callestick Farm, funded by Cornwall Trade and Investment.
Ruth Huxley, sector development director for the Great Cornish Food Store, said: “It was really busy, and there was a real buzz in the room. I’d like to say the food and drink stole the show – there was certainly a lot of good will towards Cornwall from the rest of the country. An awful lot of people know and love Cornwall, and anything to do with it.
“All the suppliers we took with us said it was a really special opportunity for them – it’s not every day you get to show off your products in the House of Commons, and that was very much appreciated.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.