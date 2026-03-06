The event served as the centrepiece of the week’s Cornish celebrations. The St Piran flag flew proudly in New Palace Yard at the front of the Houses of Parliament, and on Wednesday evening, Perran Moon, MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle, held an adjournment debate which gives back-bench MPs a 15-minute slot in the House of Commons Chamber, to discuss an issue of importance to their constituency – in this case, St Pirans’s Day.