THE boss of the Tamar Crossings says he is pushing ahead with ambitious plans to introduce “open road tolling” in a move that could eventually transform the way motorists travel between Cornwall and Devon.
Philip Robinson, chief officer for Tamar Crossings, revealed the proposals while speaking during a public webinar on Monday evening, held as part of an ongoing consultation into charges affecting tag account holders of the Tamar Bridge and the Torpoint Ferry.
Mr Robinson said the organisation is actively developing a business case for a modern tolling system that would use automatic number plate recognition cameras, allowing vehicles to cross the river without stopping at traditional toll booths.
The move forms part of his wider review into the operations and long-term future of Tamar Crossings.
“We receive a lot of feedback about our current tolling system, and we want to move to open road tolling,” he told the online audience. “That, in simple terms, means automatic number plate recognition to allow free-flowing traffic both west and east.”
The technology is already used on a number of modern toll roads and river crossings, where cameras identify vehicles and charge users electronically rather than requiring them to stop at barriers.
Mr Robinson said early scoping work suggests introducing the system across the Tamar crossings could cost between £10-15 million.
“It doesn’t come cheap,” he admitted. “But I think it’s something we need to invest in.”
He believes the system could significantly improve traffic flow across the bridge, particularly during busy periods when queues can build up at toll booths.
“We’re one of the few crossings now that still has a tolling system like we do,” he said. “Moving to open road tolling would increase traffic flow and make it a better experience for all those involved.”
Consultants are currently assessing how such a scheme might work in practice and exploring the potential costs and benefits.
Mr Robinson said several options are being modelled before a formal proposal is brought forward.
“We’re modelling through a number of options at the moment,” he said. “Once the consultants come back to us with the developed business case and explain what the options are, we can take a proposal to the Joint Committee.”
He hopes that report will be ready to present to the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee later this year.
The open road tolling plans are part of a broader effort by Tamar Crossings to modernise its operations while tackling growing financial pressures.
The organisation relies almost entirely on toll income from motorists using the bridge and ferry, as it does not receive regular financial support from central government or local authorities.
Mr Robinson warned that rising costs and ageing infrastructure mean difficult decisions lie ahead.
“Our costs continue to rise due to inflation, higher maintenance and safety requirements,” he said. “We also need to invest in infrastructure that is beginning to show its age.”
Financial reserves have also been falling. The organisation is required to maintain a prudent reserve of £3 million to cover unexpected costs, but Mr Robinson said Tamar Crossings has already been forced to dip into those funds.
“I think our reserve currently stands at a little over £1 million,” he said.
Forecasts suggest reserves could run out by 2028 or 2029, even with cost-saving measures already being introduced.
Alongside the long-term tolling plans, Tamar Crossings has also launched a separate public consultation on a controversial proposal to increase the Tamar Tag administration fee.
The consultation opened earlier this month and will run until April 6, inviting both Tamar Tag account holders and casual users to share their views. Under the proposal, the monthly administration fee for Tamar Tag accounts would rise from 80p to £2 – a rise of 150 per cent.
The fee has remained unchanged since 2014, but officials say it no longer covers the cost of running the scheme.
Mr Robinson said the proposed increase was chosen as the least disruptive option because it protects the 50 per cent toll discount currently offered to Tamar Tag users.
“The recommendation I took to the Joint Committee was to increase the administration fee from 80p to £2,” he said. “That allows me to protect the 50 per cent Tamar Tag discount and maintain the service levels of the crossings.”
However, the proposal has prompted strong reactions from regular users, particularly as toll charges themselves were increased in May 2025.
Consultation documents outline several alternative approaches if the administration fee increase is rejected.
These include freezing the fee but applying to government for further toll increases, reducing the Tamar Tag discount from 50 per cent to 40 per cent, or charging the administration fee per individual tag rather than per account.
Mr Robinson warned that each alternative carries its own drawbacks.
“I fear that some of those options will not generate the level of income we need to keep the organisation in credit,” he said. “And I need to make it clear that doing nothing is simply not an option.”
He also pointed out that the Tamar Tag scheme remains the main way local residents benefit from reduced toll costs.
“All three MPs associated with the ferry and the bridge have acknowledged that the Tamar Tag is the mechanism that delivers cheaper tolls for local people,” he said.
For now, the focus remains on gathering public feedback, which includes an online survey available throughout the consultation period, as well as two in-person drop-in sessions are planned at the Tamar Bridge Visitor and Learning Centre on March 12 and Torpoint Council Chambers on March 17.
With major infrastructure investment looming and reserves under pressure, the decisions made in the coming months could shape the future of the Tamar crossings for years to come.
The Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferries joint committee are due to meet this Friday (March 13) at 10am at the Warspite Room, Plymouth City Council.
