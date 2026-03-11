A MEMBER of staff at Cornwall College St Austell has been appointed to a new national role, helping shape the future workforce of the refrigeration industry.
Mark Harris, electrical programme study manager at Cornwall College St Austell, has been named co-chair of the newly formed Industry Skills Alliance, an employer-led national forum created by the Institute of Refrigeration UK.
The alliance brings together employers, training providers and sector leaders to guide skills development and workforce planning across the industry.
The forum will focus on strengthening apprenticeship pathways, addressing sector skills shortages and shaping future training frameworks to support the evolving needs of refrigeration and cooling technologies.
Laetitia Mayne, assistant principal at Cornwall College St Austell, said Mark’s appointment highlights the depth of industry expertise within the college’s teaching teams.
“Mark’s appointment to this national role is a fantastic achievement and a reflection of the expertise and industry knowledge our staff bring to the classroom every day,” she said. “Our lecturers are not only educators but active contributors to their sectors. Their links with industry help ensure our students learn the skills employers need now and in the future.”
In his new role, Mark will work closely with employers, professional bodies and training organisations across the UK to support the development of apprenticeships, strengthen technical training pathways and help shape national workforce strategy for the sector.
Mark said the opportunity will allow him to support the industry while also strengthening links between education and employers.
He said: “I’m excited to take on this role with the Industry Skills Alliance. It is an important moment for the sector as we look at future workforce needs and how education and industry can work together more closely.
“I’m looking forward to collaborating with employers and training providers to help develop strong pathways into the industry for the next generation.”
