SUNDAY, March 1, saw a record 639 adult racers line up at Millpool Car park for the start of this annual 'Hillish and Hellish' race organised by Looe Pioneers Running Club.
The Looe 10 Miler is well known for being one of the most challenging races on the Cornish running calendar, and this year’s event certainly lived up to its reputation. With steep climbs, long descents and spectacular coastal scenery, it’s a race that rewards determination just as much as speed.
This year's beneficiaries were Cornwall Air Ambulance and Cornwall Hospice.
Liskeard and Looe Radio were invited to support the event providing commentary and inspirational music at the start and finish lines.
This year I was testing our two new 2500w speakers that were not only Bluetooth enabled but also wirelessly linked, extremely useful with hundreds of runners and their families wandering around the start line and they were excellent!
As 11am came the runners were called to order and, as the start was announced, they one by one they made their way up towards West Looe Quay to the sound of the Chariots of Fire theme tune.
As the last runners went out of site two things were on my mind; firstly re-siting the speakers to the finish line and secondly ordering a tasty bacon bap and coffee courtesy of Coasters Looe who, together with The Brew Box, were on hand to supply food and beverages.
At just before midday I called the first runner, Steve Reynolds representing Truro Running Club across the line in 58m 46s, meaning he was the only adult runner to both start and finish in the morning!
Over the next hour or so I called all runners in along the home straight and over the line, welcomed by the Looe Academy Cheerleaders and to themes such as Superman, Rocky, Star Wars and many more. A particular mention has to go to runner 23, Chris Bailey-Lewis who led a gallant team effort for the Portbyhan Hotel.
Fastest female was 412 Charlene Matthews representing Storm Running Plymouth in just under 1h 12m and also many congratulations to the 80 Looe mini-milers taking part.
A dinner invitation
It is a welcome perk of our media 'status' that we are occasionally invited to important local events, on this occasion to The Mexican Garden at Moorswater for the pre-opening of their Bottomless Brunch menu at Mi Abuela’s Table.
Our host Juan Pulido, a former ballet dancer with an undoubted passion and obvious talent for food, described the Mi Abuela’s Table experience as "a full feast served the way we love to gather in Mexico — with a full table of dishes brought out to share and enjoy together, alongside plenty of mimosas and margaritas."
We shared a table with a total of twelve guests in the beautiful setting of his home with expansive gardens and a relaxed atmosphere that really has to be experienced.
We were even treated to some poetry reading courtesy of local talent Meghan D'Arcy Shaw who we hope to work with in the future.
