AN 11-year-old from Torpoint recently broke the world record for longest held plank position for a staggering one hour and 16 minutes.
Micah Martin holds the record for the longest plank, an exercise that involves maintaining a position similar to a push-up, in the boys' 10 to 12 year old division when he completed the challenge on February 28.
This is Micah’s second world record in this category - smashing his previous record by an incredible 28 minutes. During his previous attempt, he held the position for 48 minutes and 54 seconds, earning him the title.
However, Micah felt that this achievement still left room for improvement. Determined to leave a lasting legacy, he set himself a new challenge with the goal of reaching one hour.
Micah’s mother, Kelly, said: “What we never imagined was that he would go even further and achieve his remarkable time of one hour and 16 minutes.
“We could not be prouder of Micah. His dream is to become a professional athlete in the 800m, and seeing such passion, discipline, and determination at such a young age is truly inspiring.”
Times approaching one hour are typically achieved only by highly trained athletes, making this an extraordinarily rare accomplishment for a child of Micah’s age.
Micah added: “My next goal is to reach two hours before I turn 13, which gives me just over a year.
“I hope this gives other children the encouragement to push their limits, try their best, and realise they can achieve more than they think. Age should never stop you from chasing big dreams.”
Micah practices calisthenics in his free time, loves athletics and football, and dreams of becoming an Olympic champion one day.
His dedication, discipline, and resilience in training have been inspiring, and he hopes his story might encourage other young people to set ambitious goals and stay active.
