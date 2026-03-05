A MUCH-loved community sports centre in Torpoint is set to close at the end of March, leaving uncertainty over when – or if – the facility will reopen for public use.
The centre, run by YMCA Plymouth at Torpoint Community College, has been a hub for local residents, offering sports, fitness classes, clubs and community activities for almost 20 years.
The YMCA confirmed its decision to step away from managing the facility is primarily due to an unsustainable financial model. The charity stressed that continuing operations would place a growing burden on its wider charitable work in the area, which it said would be unfair and unsustainable.
In a statement, YMCA Plymouth expressed gratitude to the local community for the “outpouring of support and goodwill” following the announcement.
“Having supported the Torpoint community for nearly 20 years, we’ve been deeply touched by the kind comments of support,” the charity said. They also stressed that the decision was not taken lightly and followed a significant period exploring alternative solutions, including funding opportunities and discussions with stakeholders.
The charity hopes to hand the centre back to the college as swiftly as possible once its operations end on March 31, even though the formal lease does not expire until August 31.
“We have no intention to remain tenants longer than necessary,” the YMCA said, adding a further meeting with the school is planned to discuss the return of the building in a way that works for all parties.
YMCA Plymouth has pledged to leave or donate all of its equipment at the centre to the Torpoint community, providing the school and future operators with the ability to continue using the facility without the constraints of the current YMCA licence. The charity also highlighted its recent £70,000 investment in new flooring following flood damage last year, demonstrating its commitment to the facility despite the decision to step away.
Headteacher Dr Jeremy Plumb said the college received legal confirmation during February half-term that the YMCA would terminate its lease in August, creating a potential gap between April and August when the sports hall may remain closed to both the college and the public.
“Neither the College nor the community have right of access to the Sports Hall to use the facilities during this time,” he explained. A meeting between the college and YMCA took place on March 2 to discuss the next steps, with both parties now working through the legal conditions required before the building can be formally handed back.
Dr Plumb acknowledged the situation is frustrating for residents who use the sports hall for clubs, training and recreational activities.
“We fully understand the frustrations and concerns of the local community regarding the uncertainty surrounding the future of the sports hall,” he said.
While the exact details of future community use have yet to be determined, the college said its long-term aim remains for the facility to be accessible outside school hours. Wider considerations, including the future of a planned 3G pitch and the overall management of sports provision at the college, are also under review.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.