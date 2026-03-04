THE Duke of Cornwall is set to visit Helston tomorrow (March 5) to discuss the impact of Storm Goretti.
With his visit coinciding with St Piran’s Day, the Duke will also see pasties being produced.
Part of the visit will see the Duke visit the Gear Farm Pasty Company, which was impacted by the storm. It was able to continue baking and supporting residents after the installation of a generator,
It is understood that he will meet members of the Webb family who worked together to clear roads and help the community in the aftermath of the storm.
His tour will also see him visit the bakery to see pasties being produced.
After his visit, the Duke is set to visit Helston Community Fire Station to thank firefighters and responders who worked during and after the storm to help the local community.
He will also host a round table discussion to bring together leaders and responders to reflect on lessons learned.
