A MAJOR community project in Torpoint has taken a significant step forward, with Canvas Spaces officially appointed to lead the design and build of a new skatepark at Thanckes Park.
The decision follows a competitive tender process and signals real progress for a scheme driven by years of local campaigning. The current skatepark, originally built around 2001, has fallen into disrepair and no longer meets modern safety expectations or the needs of today’s riders.
Concerns from young people and families have grown steadily, highlighting outdated features and limited usability for skateboarding, BMX, scooters and inline skating.
In response, Torpoint Town Council has pledged £20,000 in seed funding to kickstart redevelopment. Momentum accelerated in 2023 with the formation of Torpoint Ramps Forum (TRF), a grassroots group of residents, parents and young people determined to push the project forward. Over the past 18 months, the group has led surveys, hosted events and built overwhelming public support.
The results speak clearly with more than 95% of respondents backing the project, while over 70 per cent say they would use a new facility regularly. That level of engagement has helped transform what began as a local concern into one of the town’s most anticipated developments.
Plans for the new skatepark centre on a professionally designed, poured-concrete facility shaped directly by community input. The aim is to create a smooth, safe environment suitable for beginners through to advanced riders, while also serving as a wider social hub for families and spectators. The project forms part of a broader vision to enhance the park as a vibrant outdoor community space.
If planning permission is secured and fundraising targets are met, the skatepark is expected to open in 2027.
Canvas Spaces was selected for its strong track record and emphasis on youth engagement. The company will now lead consultation sessions, produce concept designs and 3D visuals, and support both planning and fundraising efforts. The overall project is expected to cost around £400,000.
Mayor Cllr Julie Martin said: “This is a hugely exciting opportunity and much anticipated development for Torpoint. The enthusiasm shown by Torpoint Ramps Forum and our young people shows a genuine desire for an improved facility for the community. Torpoint Town Council is committed to the project and is pleased to be working with Canvas Spaces to deliver a new skatepark in 2027.”
Tom Crago from Torpoint Ramps Forum added: “This project has always been about the community and engagement of young people in the town they’re growing up in. The support we’ve seen has been incredible, and appointing Canvas Spaces means we can now move confidently into the design phase. We can’t wait to see local riders shaping their own future skatepark.”
Canvas Spaces Design Director John Flood said the company is eager to collaborate with the community to create a unique and inclusive layout that caters to all abilities.
The project now enters a crucial fundraising stage, with calls for support from businesses, community groups and residents. Sponsorship, partnerships and volunteer opportunities are expected to play a key role.
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