PUPILS at Brunel Primary School in Saltash have shown the power of kindness and community spirit after creating “Brunel Warmer Bags” to support people experiencing homelessness.
The idea was launched by the school’s enthusiastic school council, who wanted to make a real difference to people in their local area. Determined to help, the pupils spread the word across the school and wider community, asking for donations of warm clothing, toiletries and essential supplies.
The response was overwhelming.
Families connected to the school and residents from across the local community rallied behind the initiative, donating a wide range of items to help fill the bags. Staff and pupils said they were amazed by the generosity shown by the people of Saltash and its surrounding area and grateful to everyone who supported the project.
Once the donations had been collected, members of the school council got to work, carefully packing each Brunel Warmer Bag with practical items designed to help someone stay warm and comfortable.
The project concluded with a special visit to Wesley Methodist Church, where the pupils presented the completed bags. The church will now distribute them to people who need them most, offering support to those facing difficult circumstances.
Headteacher Darren Woolner praised the pupils for their compassion and leadership.
“The compassion and leadership shown by our school council has been truly inspiring,” he said. “They identified a way to help others, organised the project and encouraged the whole community to get involved. I am incredibly proud of the difference they have made.”
The initiative has been hailed as a powerful example of young people stepping up to support their community and demonstrating the values of kindness, responsibility and teamwork.
Brunel Primary says it is hugely proud of its school council for leading such a thoughtful project and bringing the community together to help others.
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