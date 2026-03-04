A BUSINESS has applied to the Traffic Commissioner seeking the granting of a licence to use Unit 1A, Forge Lane, Moorlands Trading Estate, Saltash, PL12 6LX as an operating centre for a goods vehicle.
The applicant is Timber Land Saltash SW Ltd, based at of 21 SIsna Park, Plymouth, PL6 7AE.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centres who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UE stating their reasons, within 21 days of March 4, 2026.
A copy should also be sent to the applicant at their office address.
- All details on how to make contact in respect of these notices and others can be found on our Public Notices pages or by searching on the Public Notice Portal.
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