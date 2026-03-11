A MAN from Saltash is pushing himself to the limit with a series of gruelling fitness challenges to support members of his family living with an incurable brain disease.
Personal trainer Josh Fedrick has launched the “Hunting10” challenge – a run of ten demanding fitness events aimed at raising money and awareness for Huntington’s disease.
The challenge is deeply personal. Josh’s cousins, Charly and Jono, are both living with the devastating condition, which affects around 6,000 adults across the UK. Huntington’s disease gradually damages nerve cells in the brain, leading to worsening movement, mobility and cognitive problems over time.
It is also hereditary, meaning children of a parent carrying the gene have a 50 per cent chance of developing the disease themselves.
Josh says seeing the impact the illness has had on his family inspired him to take action. His younger cousin Charly first developed symptoms in her early twenties – far earlier than the typical onset age of around 30 – and now requires significant support due to the severity of the condition.
Determined to do something positive, Josh mapped out ten major fitness events that will test both his strength and endurance, all while raising funds for research taking place at the University of Plymouth and the Huntington’s Disease Association.
His challenge begins with the unusual 5K Pasty and Pie Challenge in Exmouth. From there, Josh plans to take part in the demanding Hyrox competition in Bologna, the Plymouth Half Marathon, the famous Three Peaks 24-hour challenge and several other endurance events. The series will culminate with a sprint triathlon at Blenheim Palace.
Despite working as a personal trainer, Josh admits the challenge is far from easy.
“I’m naturally active, but I hate running,” he said. “So starting with a running challenge is actually a big deal for me. Normally Huntington’s symptoms don’t develop until at least age 30, but in my cousin Charly it started in her early twenties, back in 2014.
“My mum and auntie have done an amazing job fundraising over the years, so I thought – right, it’s my turn to get up and do something too.”
Josh says his close-knit family is providing the motivation he needs to keep going.
“We’re a really tight family and I’m so pleased Charly will be there to cheer me on at Exmouth,” he added. “I just have to keep going and raising awareness, because you never know who this condition might affect.”
While there is currently no cure for Huntington’s disease, scientists in Plymouth are carrying out pioneering research into how the illness develops and how it could one day be treated.
Rachel Brown, head of development at the University of Plymouth, praised the family’s continued support.
“The research that takes place into Huntington’s here at Plymouth is world-leading,” she said. “It’s thanks to support from fundraisers like Josh and his family that we can ensure this work continues.”
Josh is documenting his journey online and hopes his “Hunting10” challenge will not only raise funds but also shine a light on a disease that remains relatively little known.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.