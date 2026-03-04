PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Outdoor activities licence
Weststar Holiday Limited has applied to Cornwall Council seeking an amendment to their premises licence.
If approved it would allow a vast range of activities and licensed times to be permitted – with the exception of boxing and wrestling.
Among the proposals are conditions that would allow it to sell alcohol to people who are not staying at the holiday park or are day visitors and to provide certain times of entertainment between 10am and 1am.
The public notice states: “Notice is hereby given that Weststar Holidays Limited in respect of Premises known as Looe Bay Holiday Park, St Martin, Looe, Cornwall, PL13 1NX applied to Cornwall Council - East for a Variation of a Premises Licence.
“The proposed variation is to extend the sale of alcohol and regulated entertainment indoors Monday to Sunday 10am to 1am, extend all activities outdoors, except Boxing & Wrestling, Monday to Sunday 10am to 11pm.
“To add Indoor Sporting Events and Performance of Dance indoors Monday to Sunday 10am to 1am, also to include Performance of Dance outdoors 10am to 11am; all licensable activities and opening hours to extend from the end of permitted hours on New Year’s Eve to the start of permitted hours on New Year’s Day.
“To remove the restriction of alcohol to those residing on the park only and day visitors; remove old Public Entertainment and Embedded Conditions as they are no longer relevant; and update other conditions in line with current legislation; also to approve internal alterations within the Entertainment Complex and add a further outdoor area for licensable activities, such works to take effect upon the completion of works as notified to the Licensing Authority in writing.”
