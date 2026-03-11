VOTERS in the Central Ward of Liskeard are set to head to the polls later this month to choose a new town councillor.
A by-election will be held on Thursday, March 26 to fill a vacant seat on Liskeard Town Council following the resignation of former councillor Tracy Adams in January.
Two candidates are contesting the seat. Andy Field will stand for Reform UK, while Martin Symonds is representing the Conservative Party.
Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm, with voters able to cast their ballots at the Emily Hobhouse Room at The Public Hall and St Martin’s Church Hall.
Residents are being reminded that poll cards will not be issued for this election, so voters will need to ensure they know which polling station they should attend. Electors must also bring valid photographic identification in order to vote.
Anyone unsure whether they live within the Central Ward can check using the interactive map available on the Cornwall Council website.
The result of the by-election will be published on the town council’s website and displayed on local noticeboards the day after the vote.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.