A POWERFUL new firefighting vehicle is now ready for action in Liskeard after crews completed specialist training on a newly delivered water carrier.
Liskeard Community Fire Station took delivery of the appliance earlier this month. Capable of carrying 8,000 litres of water, the vehicle significantly boosts the station’s ability to support firefighting operations across Cornwall.
Firefighters spent the past week training with the new carrier to ensure crews can deploy it quickly and safely. After completing the training programme, the appliance has now officially gone “on the run”, meaning it is fully operational and ready to respond to emergencies.
The new addition strengthens local firefighting capacity, allowing crews to deliver large volumes of water to major incidents and provide vital support to teams tackling fires across the county.
