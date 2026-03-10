CORNWALL is set to welcome a new bishop after Downing Street confirmed the appointment of the Rev James Treasure as the next Bishop of St Germans.
The experienced parish priest will soon begin serving communities across the Diocese of Truro, supporting parishes from coastal villages to rural inland communities as the Church continues its work across Cornwall.
The role of Bishop of St Germans is the suffragan bishop for the diocese, working alongside the Bishop of Truro to support clergy, congregations and church projects throughout the county.
Rev James was ordained as a priest in 2017, although his ministry began earlier when he worked as a leader in a free church before returning to the Church of England.
Since 2018 he has served as vicar and resource church leader at St Thomas and St Luke’s in Dudley. During his time there he led a major redevelopment and mission project aimed at revitalising the historic Grade II* listed building while strengthening its connection with the surrounding community.
The project, supported by significant grant funding, focused on restoring the church building and expanding outreach work, with the goal of making the church a stronger centre for community life and support.
His work there earned recognition for building congregations and strengthening links between churches and the communities they serve.
In 2023 he was appointed team rector for the wider Dudley parish, a role that saw him take responsibility for four additional churches while continuing to lead the Dudley congregation. Now he is preparing for a major move to Cornwall with his wife Esther, who is also a curate, and their three young adult sons.
Speaking about his appointment, Rev James said he was excited to join a county with a long and distinctive Christian heritage.
“I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Diocese of Truro – the land of the saints – at this exciting time and cannot wait to discover all that God is doing amongst you,” he said. “I am especially looking forward to discovering more of the beauty of the Church across our diocese – in its worship, its communities and its faithful presence in every place.”
His appointment has also been warmly welcomed by the Bishop of Truro, David Williams, who said he was looking forward to the new bishop and his family becoming part of church life in Cornwall.
“I am so pleased to welcome James here as bishop-designate of St Germans,” he said. “James has spent his whole working life in church leadership and will bring significant pastoral, preaching and strategic gifts to our team. I am delighted we have discerned a call for him and his family here.”
Rev James and his family are expected to move to Cornwall this spring as he prepares to take up the new role. He will be consecrated as a bishop at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 1 before formally beginning his ministry in Cornwall.
A special service welcoming him to the diocese will take place at Truro Cathedral on May 10, where he will take his seat in the cathedral.
