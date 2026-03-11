THE Saltash Library Hub is set for a major makeover aimed at creating a more welcoming and accessible space for the community.
The popular town centre library will temporarily close while refurbishment work takes place, with services moving to a nearby church for around three months.
Saltash Town Council says the improvements will modernise the historic building and make it more inclusive for the people who use it every day.
Among the biggest changes will be the installation of an accessible public toilet with baby-changing facilities — something council leaders say library users have repeatedly requested.
The new facility is expected to make the library easier to use for families, older residents and visitors spending time in the building. Inside the library itself, the central office block will be removed to create a larger open-plan area designed for community events, activities and group meetings.
Council leaders say the changes will help transform the building into a more flexible community hub. Community spaces like libraries play a vital role in bringing people together, and the council hopes the redesign will encourage more people to spend time there.
There are also plans to consider introducing modest refreshment facilities once the refurbishment is complete.
To allow the work to take place safely, the library will close to the public from Monday, March 30. However, services will continue from a temporary location at Saltash Wesley Methodist Church, with the library expected to reopen there on Thursday, April 9.
During the move, residents will still be able to borrow books, collect reserved titles and speak to library staff for help and advice.
A smaller browsing collection will be available on site, but readers are encouraged to use the click-and-collect system to order books from across Cornwall’s wider library network.
Some services, including printing, photocopying and public computers, will be reduced while the library operates from the temporary site. However, the council says it is working to ensure popular library groups and activities can continue running during the refurbishment.
Dedicated rooms at the church will be used to host groups and events, helping maintain opportunities for socialising, creativity and wellbeing.
Council leaders say this is particularly important for residents who rely on library activities to combat loneliness and social isolation.
Saltash Wesley Methodist Church, located at the top of Fore Street, was chosen for its central location and accessibility. The building includes wheelchair access, public toilets and a café, as well as its own car park at the rear. Additional on-street parking and a small public car park are also nearby, and the site is well served by public transport.
The temporary library will operate during the same opening hours as the current service to minimise disruption.
Mayor of Saltash, Cllr Rachel Bullock said: “This final phase of the library will see it become a more spacious and user-friendly building with access to a public toilet. I look forward to seeing the completed works on this beautiful, historic building.”
The refurbishment is expected to take between 10 and 12 weeks.
