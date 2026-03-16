THE organisers at an athletics track in Cornwall have thanked people for they support as repairs got under way following a suspicious fire.
In an online post, the community organisation which manages Par Track in Par said it was pleased to share that repairs to the track following the fire in October had started.
The post continued: “We’re also expecting the new high jump bed and cover to arrive by the end of the month, just in time for the start of the athletics season.
“Thank you to everyone who supported us following the incident – your messages, encouragement and generosity meant a great deal to us. We’re really looking forward to the season ahead. Thank you again for your continued support.”
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